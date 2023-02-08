Five Lagos Communities to Enjoy Solar Energy Soon

Precious Ugwuzor

No fewer than 12,500 residents in five communities at the Epe axis in Lagos State would benefit from solar mini energy project embarked upon by the Lagos State Government; A4&T Power Solutions Limited and Ikeja Electric PLC. The ground breaking ceremony of the interconnected solar mini grid was done recently.

The jubilation at the event was understandable for the reason that when the 0.88MW (scalable to up to 2MW) interconnected solar mini grid, will be completed, it will provide energy for the communities in Epe, Eredo Local Government Area of the State.

The project is being developed by A4&T Power Solutions Limited, in partnership with Ikeja Electric PLC. The project is a product of the Interconnected Minigrid Access Scheme (IMAS) program.

The Lagos State Governor , Babajide- Sanwo-Olu who described the project as laudable and first of its kind ,said it was a step in the right direction, towards bridging the energy gap, and enabling universal sustainable energy access in Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Government, via its Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Action Plan, has set a target to achieve 1GW of Solar PV generation by 2030 and collaborative efforts of players in the sector, such as being witnessed today between A4&T Power Solutions Limited, and Ikeja Electric PLC, will help to accelerate the achievement of this target.

The Governor, who was represented by the Honorable Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote, said,” In line with its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, the Babatunde Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration is dedicated to fostering investment in the electricity sector towards achieving an optimal energy mix,and will continue to support, encourage, and partner with forward-thinking corporate entities to further promote, and deepen sustainable off-grid electrification in the State”

Mr. Odusote, thanked A4&T Power Solutions Limited, and its development partners for choosing the state as the investment destination,and commended the management of Ikeja Electric PLC for its dedication, and demonstrated efforts, towards improving electricity supply in unserved and underserved communities across the state.

Odusote reiterated the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu ( BOS) administration to supporting collaborative efforts aimed at accelerating sustainable energy access across the State as it continues to provide forward thinking leadership, and the enabling environment towards facilitating improved electricity supply for its continuously increasing populace.

On his own, Special Adviser to Lagos State on Innovation and Technology, Mr Tubosun Alake, said that the initiative would support the advancement of digital transformation, and provide alternative energy options for digital businesses within the state, and lauded the initiative.

Head of Business Development Ikeja Electric (IE), Ms Obianuju Okweze, while giving her goodwill message on behalf of the IE DISCO, expressed the company’s commitment to serving underserved customers, and reducing the over-dependence on the grid.

The Epe mini-grid power plant will be powered by Solar and Gas, which will improve the energy mix and it is expected to benefit approximately 12,500 people,while reducing tons of CO2 emissions yearly.

Chairman, Board of Directors A4&T, Mr Victor Afolabi, expressed the delight for what the stakeholders were doing about the project. He shared that the organization’s strategic objective is to continue to raise the bar of innovation in the industry through integrated utilities.

The CEO of A4&T Power Solutions, Mr Ayo Ademilua, provided an in-depth insight into the structure of the Hybrid Interconnected mini-grid plant. The CEO hinted on some unique modern technologies like Electric Vehicle charging station to power Electric motorcycles; Three Wheelers (popularly known as keke marwa), and Electric vehicles that would be demonstrated in the communities to further promote cleaner environment and reduction of carbon footprint in the state.

“This landmark project is the first of its kind in Lagos and marks a new era in sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria. it is set to make a lasting impact on the clean energy landscape of Nigeria as A4&T Power Solutions is poised to lead in bringing electricity to Nigeria’s unserved & underserved communities towards creating a brighter, cleaner and more sustainable future.

The IMAS programme is aims at connecting approximately 27,600 households and impacting over 138,000 Nigerians. The programme is led by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), under the Federal Government of Nigeria Ministry of Power with funded support from the European Union and the German Government through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).