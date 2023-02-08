Fed Poly Nekede Invents Electric Car, Security Drone

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Michael Arimanwa, has stated that the institution has over the past four years of his tenure developed far-reaching inventions such as electric car and security drone for He also promised that the institution would not victimise the student, Ogechi Okoroafor Sharon whose immoral video went viral across the world as the management of the polytechnic was still investigating her comment on the claim of graduating “with the help God and her private parts.”



Addressing newsmen,the rector also assured the people that due process would be followed in handling her claims in the viral video and make their findings known to the public soon.



The rector while reeling out a long list of an abridged achievement he recorded in his four year tenure, he specifically said that TetFund had been of immense assistance towards meeting the set goals.



According to him, as the 8th substantive rector of the institution, he has provided transformational leadership that is consistent with 14 goals and 72 targets which he set for himself prior to his emergence.

He had also redefined leadership with his disarming charisma, meekness, humility, brilliance and innovativeness, as his achievements are comprehensive, integrated and eclectic, embracing all the sectors of life at the foremost institution.

The rector whose five-year tenure would end next year, stated that he had maintained the status of best performing polytechnic in Nigeria, according to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Arimanwa maintained that a total of N400 million research fund provided by Tetfund was spent on inventions, construction of gas-fired crucible furnace, rice destoning machine, Coconut dehusking machine, palm-kernel cracking and separation machine, palm fruit digesting machine, presser machine, cassava grating machine, etc.

Reacting to the student’s video, the rector said: “About the lady that made the unfortunate video, I have received calls from people everywhere, we have set up a committee to look into that. I don’t want to preempt their outcome . They will interact with her.

“I want you to know that the school has not been the best for nothing, I started schooling here in 1982, I did my ND and HND here before I went other institutions and became the rector, somebody cannot just come and spoil the image of the school.

“But be assured that we are going to make our findings public, we are not going to victimise her but we would follow the rules and due process”. Arimanwa assured.

Meanwhile, the rector has promised that the school will continue to set moral standards for its students and staff.

He disclosed that two lecturers were sacked in the past after they went against the moral principles of the institution.

“We have removed heads of departments, down graded some and barred some from promotion, those who go contrary to the policies such as sexual harassment, exam malpractice, in fact two lecturers have been sacked, “ he said.

However, Okoroafor from the Public Administration department has claimed she was depressed when she made the video and was actually trying to say “Pupsy” (meaning her father) and not “Pussy” as heard from the video.