Wike Pre-empts PDP over Alleged Suspension/Expulsion, Sues Party





•Court asks parties to maintain status quo

Alex Enumah in Abuja



Following the suit filed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, against his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo.

Justice J. K. Omotosho gave the order shortly hearing the ex parte application filed by the governor.

Wike, in the Motion on Notice dated February 2, 2023, is challenging alleged plans by the PDP to either suspend or expel him from the party.

The Rivers State Governor had brought an ex parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, praying the court for an order “maintaining status quo and staying all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel the applicant by the 1st to 5th respondents pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.

A Certified True Copy (CTC) of the court’s order sighted by THISDAY, listed the PDP, National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

Ruling in the ex parte application on February 2, Justice Omotosho held that, “Upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion exparte deposed to by Precious Ikpe and after hearing Dr J. Y. Musa, SAN for the applicant, it is hereby ordered that all parties maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the Motion on Notice dated February 2 nugatory and worthless.”

Justice Omotosho further ordered that any of such action so taken shall be a nullity.

Meanwhile, the judge also granted the application seeking leave to serve the court documents on the 1st to 5th respondents, adding that hearing notice be issued and served on the respondents.

The judge adjourned the case to February 14 for hearing.