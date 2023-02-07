Use Elections to Pass Vote of No Confidence in APC, Government, Saraki Urges Nigerians





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, described the upcoming election as an opportunity for voters to pass vote of no confidence in the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led government.

This, he said was due to the level of insecurity, excruciating poverty and ineptitude in every part of the people’s socio-economic life.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State, against the backdrop of sufferings being faced by Nigerians as a result of the naira scarcity, Saraki said, “with elections only 19 days away, your PVC is your most potent protest now.

“Every other form of protest at this time will be counterproductive. Nigerians have been in pains since the beginning of the new naira swap in the country as they have thronged to ATMs centres without getting the new naira notes.

“The development however has led to protest in some parts of the country while many have been reportedly death while waiting at ATM points so as to get their monies.”

Saraki however said, “elections are the most potent tool for protest offered on a platter of gold or for endorsement. This is why democracy is the best form of government.

“This 2023 election is a vote of no confidence in the APC-led government on the level of insecurity, excruciating poverty and ineptitude in every part of our socio-economic life.

“With elections only 19 days away, your PVC is your most potent protest now. Every other form of protest at this time will be counterproductive. You have endured it for the last 8 years, just a few more days to go.”