NLNG Partners LCCI to Drive Agricultural Innovations for Food Security

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), in partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), is pushing for agricultural innovations that would positively impact food security in the country.

Speaking at the public presentation of the winners of the Nigerian Prize for Science (2022), the NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, said that the prize is focused on food security in 2022 in alignment with Goal Two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which sought for sustainable solutions to end hunger by 2030 and to achieve food security.

Odeh said that the NLNG was interested in the impact the innovations would have on food security and socio-economic well-being of Nigerians.

He further stated that the company was aware that it is not enough to have innovations without them impacting society.

“Being a company committed to building a better Nigeria, the NLNG is seeking ways to ensure that these improvements bring about positive developmental change in its home country,” he stated.

Also speaking, the President of the LCCI, Mr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said that there is no better time to gather over a topic on food security as the threat of destructive flooding and droughts are faceing the country due to climate change.

He added that this is also coming at a time when Nigeria is grappling with a surging food inflation at 23.75 per cent, which has been the main driver of Nigeria’s high headline inflation at 21.34 per cent.

“It is worthy of note that Nigerians on the average spend more than 50 per cent of their incomes on food alone while they also face high cost of energy, “he said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Prize’s Advisory Board, Professor Barth Nnaji, who was represented by a Board Member, Dr. Nike Akande, stated that the innovations had the potential for high impact.

“There are two components to it. There is one about machinery. By developing such equipment, we are making significant progress in-country. Then, there is the technique of producing a product with a multiplier effect and many benefits. This interactive workshop will raise awareness for our society to know that these two aspects are real outcomes from last year’s prize.

“The business community and industries are the ones that should take that outcome to society. It is also our strategic view that this event would bring to the fore investment networks and harmonisation of efforts to support agriculture in Nigeria,” Nnaji said.