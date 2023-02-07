  • Tuesday, 7th February, 2023

New Notes, Fuel Scarcity: Lagos APC Suspends Campaign 

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Segun James

Following the political and socioeconomic situation in the country, the Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress has suspended its campaign, less than 20 days to the general election. 

The party, in a press statement Tuesday by the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign. 

He empathised with Nigerians over the situation, even as he expressed the view that it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things. 

He emphasized that members of APC were not inmuned against the development as he had been inundated with several complaints. 

He joined his voice with those of other well meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. 

He equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact. 

He enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as all issues are resolved in due course. 

