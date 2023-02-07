  • Tuesday, 7th February, 2023

NAF Plane Crash-lands in Lagos, Amao Sets up Board of Inquiry

Nigeria | 5 mins ago


Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Rebecca Ejifoma in Lagos

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday confirmed that one of its aircraft crash landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

It said its maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3, on a routine flight, lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. 

A statement issued by the NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Wap Maigida explained that, “no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground,” were recorded.

Following the development, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident. 

The statement stated that NAF would continue to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strived to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The statement read: "A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023, lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. 

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground. 

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident. 

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

