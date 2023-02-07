100 Days in Office: Be Wary of Adeleke’s Phony Projects, Osun APC Warns Members, Public

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A call has gone to the members of the public in general, and the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State in particular, to be wary of the antics of the embattled Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s administration that is getting set to mark its one hundred days in the office.

According to a statement issued by the Osun State Acting Chairman of the APC, Mr. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the celebration of the Adeleke’s administration in office for 100 days with the commissioning of projects is only a smokescreen skillfully designed by the governor to curry unmerited public sympathy.

Lawal stated that the information at his disposal showed that the embattled PDP’s administration has nothing to offer the people of the state save for the high-level propaganda its government has adopted since rigging itself into power.

He stated that it was for this reason that the distraught Adeleke’s administration has employed the services of over 300 media rottweiler whose only role is to bark on members of the opposition party and drive the empty and mundane policies of the rudderless government of Adeleke on social media.

Lawal hinted that the mission of the Adeleke’s administration is to loot the state and alleged that the unsettled certificate forger and his co-travellers do not have what it takes to run a 21st century government.

Lawal stated further that the lethargic administration of Adeleke is apparently confused and tangential to the need of the people of Osun State.

He said: “We are aware that the current government has concluded plan to fleece the state of its resources through re-commissioning of projects the previous government of APC had already installed for public use.

“Specifically, the Adeleke’s administration is desperate to shore up its hugely ‘kwashiorkored’ image by repainting some of the legacy public schools and Primary Health Care centres built by the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.”

The APC helmsman reminded members of his party and the public at large that they owe the state a duty to alert the world anytime a questionable project is slated for commissioning in their areas.

“The sacked Governor Adeleke should be watchful and circumspect on how he dips his hand into the public fund because he would be called to account for all the public monies spent without due process,” Lawal warned.