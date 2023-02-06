PSC Appoints Hafiz Inua, Ali Janga, Adeleke Adeyinka DIGs

*Suspends promotion of 8 CPs, 11 DCPs for failure to appear for interview

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), weekend, said it has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).



A statement signed by the commissions spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, stated the new DIGs were expected to fill the vacant duty posts created due to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North-central, North-east and North-west geo-political zones.

It said the approval of the appointments of the new DIGs has also ensured that the defined succession policy in the Nigeria Police was sustained.

AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, the Force Secretary, will be replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan-Daura for the North-west slot.



The new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th Plenary Meeting of the commission, which held in Abuja on Thursday, 2nd and Friday 3rd February, 2023, chaired by the Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (rtd).



The statement noted further that, the commission suspended the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General and eleven Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of commissioner due to their failure to appear before it for the mandatory promotion interview.

The commission had sent invitations to the officers to appear before it for the usual interaction to ascertain their suitability and capability for the new offices, but thhe commission expressed surprise on their failure to honour the invitation especially, as the 2023 general election were just days away.



The commission approved the promotion of 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners; 17 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners and 301 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

It said 47, who skipped Deputy Superintendents of Police from previous recommendations to the commission were also promoted to Superintendents of Police while 665 Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police.



The recommendations for ACP Nwamanna Nelson , SP Iliyas Casmir and SP Alheri Mamman were also endorsed and the officers promoted to their next ranks after they were absolved of any Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM).

Justice Ogunbiyi charged the newly promoted officers to give their best to the service of their nation especially, now that Nigeria would be going to the polls to elect new leaders.