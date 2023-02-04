  • Saturday, 4th February, 2023

PremiumTrust Bank Bags Leadership Most Innovative Bank of Year Award 2022

Nigeria | 11 mins ago


 

One of the fastest-growing financial institutions in Nigeria, PremiumTrust Bank, has bagged the Leadership Most Innovative Bank of the Year 2022 award at an elaborate ceremony which was held in Abuja. 

According to the organisers, the ceremony was the 14th edition of the Leadership annual conferences and awards with the theme ‘Credible Election in an Economy in Transition’.

The bank’s recognition was a result of the innovative strategies in its operations which stands her out.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, the MD/CEO of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, said, “As a bank, we leverage technology with our brick and mortar to ensure that we deliver digital solutions to our customers.”

He admitted that for a new bank, it would be difficult to compete with the older banks in terms of the branch network. 

“What we set out to do from the beginning is to create digital solutions that adequately meet the needs of all our customers irrespective of their location,” he said. 

According to Emefienim, PremiumTrust Bank has achieved the spread of seven branches within seven months of business operations in Nigeria, building communities, improving lives and fostering the growth of its customers.

Before the award ceremony, Leadership Media Group unveiled its 2022 awardees, with PremiumTrust Bank leading other banks in innovation in banking operations.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony had in attendance an array of dignitaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Chairman of the occasion and the former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga as the Guest Speaker.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.