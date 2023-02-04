PremiumTrust Bank Bags Leadership Most Innovative Bank of Year Award 2022





One of the fastest-growing financial institutions in Nigeria, PremiumTrust Bank, has bagged the Leadership Most Innovative Bank of the Year 2022 award at an elaborate ceremony which was held in Abuja.

According to the organisers, the ceremony was the 14th edition of the Leadership annual conferences and awards with the theme ‘Credible Election in an Economy in Transition’.

The bank’s recognition was a result of the innovative strategies in its operations which stands her out.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, the MD/CEO of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, said, “As a bank, we leverage technology with our brick and mortar to ensure that we deliver digital solutions to our customers.”

He admitted that for a new bank, it would be difficult to compete with the older banks in terms of the branch network.

“What we set out to do from the beginning is to create digital solutions that adequately meet the needs of all our customers irrespective of their location,” he said.

According to Emefienim, PremiumTrust Bank has achieved the spread of seven branches within seven months of business operations in Nigeria, building communities, improving lives and fostering the growth of its customers.

Before the award ceremony, Leadership Media Group unveiled its 2022 awardees, with PremiumTrust Bank leading other banks in innovation in banking operations.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony had in attendance an array of dignitaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Chairman of the occasion and the former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga as the Guest Speaker.