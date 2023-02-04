Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, Governor Bello Settle Rift

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





In bid to ensure peace, love and tranquility in Ebiraland, the Paramount Traditional Ruler and the Vice President of Kogi State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, has finally settled rifts between him and the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The peace meeting took place at the burial of the late Tafida of Ebira land, Dr. Abdulazeez Umar Farooq, with the paramount traditional ruler promising to accompany and support every step so far taken by the governor in the interest of the Ebira nation.

The monarch assured of his support for all the programmes and policies of the Governor Bello’s administration, promising to work harmoniously with him in the interest of the Ebira nation.

In his remarks, Governor Bello assured that till the expiration of his administration, this will be the last time a rift will ensue between him and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Governor Yahaya Bello described the death of the renowned medical practitioner and pharmaceutical manufacturer, Dr. Abdulazeez Umar Farooq as a huge loss to Ebiraland, Kogi State and the nation as a whole.

The governor made the statement in Okene during the Islamic burial rites for the remains of the late Abdulazeez.

Bello described the late Royal College of Surgeons’ trained medical expert as a man who lived his life for humanity and the service of God.

“The death of Adayi Dr. Abdulazeez Umar Farouq is a huge loss to me and the nation at large. But from God we come and to Him we shall all return. He taught us many things in life and thank God for what we have learnt from him over the years. We have learnt a lot from His sense of responsibility, firmness, astute leadership style and good management of human and material resources. He has accomplished his mission on earth and has returned to his maker today but his obvious love for God which has been expressed in his good habit cultivated over time remains a source of inspiration to all of us.”

The governor extolled the virtue of late Farooq as a “humble, peace-loving statesman with a legendary commitment to excellence and an earnest desire to do right in all things, a feat that qualified him for leadership at different stages of life.”

While comforting the immediate family of the deceased to accept the death as an inevitable circumstance, the governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

Dr. Farooq passed on at the age of 84 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.