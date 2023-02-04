Glo, Samsung Delight Customers With Exclusive Galaxy S-23 Offer

Foremost Digital Services Company, Globacom, and world’s leading manufacturers of electronic devices Samsung, bring an exclusive offer for Glo subscribers to own the much sought after Galaxy S-23 smartphone.

According to the offer, only Glo subscribers will benefit from the exclusive offer, while Samsung will continue to have #patronage by millions of Glo customers.

“For the first time in Nigeria, we are bringing exclusive offer for Glo customers & lovers of classy and hi-tech phones with Samsung Galaxy S-23. Globacom is fully committed to innovative and bring value adding services that provide immense benefits for our subscribers,” Globacom said in a statement.

Highlight of the offer include extended pre-order window up to February 23, 2023, for Glo subscribers who wish to purchase the device and also exclusive customised packaging only for Glo customers.

In addition, Glo customers can also trade-in their old devices on purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S-23 Series with a discount.

“Pre-ordering starts from 10p.m., February 1, 2023, at all Gloworld shops across Nigeria. The offer includes Eco package which comes with Samsung S-23, Samsung smartwatch5 pro and Pre order gift, while Only Device package comes with Samsung S-23 and a Pre-order gift,” the statement added.

The company explained that Samsung S-23 customers will enjoy 18GB bonus data with “Glo Smartphone Festival Data Plans,” with 3GB additional data available for customers on Glo network on a monthly basis for six months.

The statement which advised Glo subscribers to make utmost use of the opportunity provided under the offer added that, “If you are planning to bring home the next Galaxy S series flagship, then you can pre-order the Galaxy S-23 smartphone. All you need to do is pay N200,000 (non-refundable) at your nearest Gloworld shop. Those who pre-order their smartphone will be eligible for Pre-order gifts from Samsung.”