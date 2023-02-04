  • Saturday, 4th February, 2023

Buhari Mourns Air Commodore Dan Suleiman

Deji  Elumoye in  Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of elder statesman, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd), who recently passed on.

Recalling the life and times of the retired military man, President Buhari, in a press release issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson,  Mallam Garba Shehu, noted that “the late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, who served as a Military Governor in Plateau State was one soldier that lived the oath, always ready to defend the unity and peace of the country in whatever capacity he found himself.”

The President remarked that after his exit from the Military, the Air Commodore continued to defend Nigerian citizens as an activist, noting that he was one of the founding fathers of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), that fought for the revalidation of the June 12, 1993 elections, as well as the return of the country to democratic governance.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed that God Almighty will strengthen his family and friends as well as the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), which he once chaired, and repose the soul of the departed.

