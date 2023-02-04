Bendel Insurance Seek Record Six Straight Wins

fter five wins in five, with victories over, Akwa United, Plateau United, Kwara United, Remo Stars and El Kanemi Warriors, Bendel Insurance will be attempting to record an unprecedented six straight wins in the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League as the ‘Benin Arsenal’ welcome Gombe United to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

While Bendel Insurance top Group A table, having amass the maximum 15 points from five matches, their today’s opponent, Gombe United are 7th on the log with six points from five matches, having won one, drawn three and losing one.

Bendel Insurance have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches in the league, while Gombe United are yet to score a goal in their last three away league games.

In all their last three matches, the league leaders have shaken the back of the net in both halves. On the other hand, Gombe United’s performance has been disappointing of late, as they have won just one of their 20 most recent away league games.

If statistics are anything to go by and the fact that Bendel have turned the Ogbe Stadium to a fortress, the ‘Benin Arsenal’ look good to make it six wins in six games, probably a record-breaking feat in the history of the domestic football scene since the advent of professional football in the country.

If the team can maintain their current form, Bendel Insurance supporters’ quest for a silverware in over a decade may just be on the horizon.

Bendel Insurance steeler performance since the club’s return to the elite division has been a suprise. In the first game away to Akwa United, even an obviously surprised Coach Monday Odigie admitted the result was not a true reflection of the action on the pitch and described Akwa United as the better side in the game.

“I am happy we won but the truth is that we were lucky to have taken our chances.

“Akwa United had experienced players, their game plan was better which explains why we were always under pressure,“ Odigie noted.

He however commended his players for the emotional and psychological strength to have withstood the pressure.

“When we played in the pre-season tournament in Lagos, we didn’t do well and took the lessons back for correction.

“We needed to build their psychological strength and mental conditioning to play in the top league where you have tough clubs like Akwa United, Enyimba, and Plateau United. It worked in this match but we are not there yet, there’s a lot more to do,” Odigie stated.

When told of the heroics of goalkeeper Anas Obasogie, who thwarted Akwa United’s efforts at goal, Odigie attributed the win to team work.

He said, “You can see everyone contributed to the defence of the goal, it was not the goalkeeper alone but I acknowledge his contribution also.”

If the Benin side continue their form Bendel Insurance supporters’ quest for a silverware in over a decade could be on the horizon.