  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

Troops Rescue 30 People Abducted in Kaduna

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian troops have rescued 30 people abducted by bandits in Birnin Gwari Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement, the acting spokesperson of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, said the kidnapped persons were rescued yesterday by the troops escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj. Gen. S E Udonwa, who was visiting the headquarters of Operation Whirl Punch in Birnin Gwari. The statement said the troops engaged the bandits and overpowered them, forcing the criminal elements to withdraw in disarray.

Yahaya said the troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered two motorcycles and cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic.

He added that the rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.

According to him, “A fighting patrol from 1 Division on February 2, 2023, had an engagement with bandits who were kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

“The troops who were escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj. Gen. S E Udonwa, who was on operational visits to Operation Whirl Punch headquarters in Birnin Gwari, engaged the bandits and overpowered them forcing the criminal elements to withdraw in disarray.

“The gallant troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered two motorcycles and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic.

“The rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.

“Maj. Gen Udonwa has commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience.”

