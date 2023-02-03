  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

The Voice Nigeria S4: The Knockout Stage is Set

Life & Style | 23 mins ago

Vanessa Obioha

The blind auditions came to a sweet end last week with all coaches having 12 talents on their respective teams. On the sixth episode Niyola got four talents, Naeto C got two, Waje two, and Praiz, one. Waje became the first coach to complete her team when Busayo, a digital artist who performed Lojay’s ‘Monalisa’, picked her.

The talents on Waje’s team are Stephen, Busayo (Yamato), Martins, Chika, Matthew, Emmanuel, Deborah, Chris Ade, Jochebel, Agbroko, David and Faith.

Niyola’s team includes Pere Jason, Emmanuel, Gideon, Mike Frost, Roland, Love, Somachi, Stella, Chiemerie, Esther, CCJ and Melody. 

Praiz’s team boasts talents like Henry, Chioma, Timi, Aderemi, Temitope, John, Nicole, Roselyn, Tolani, Benjamin, Salem and Euphoric. 

Naeto C’s talents include Lotannachino, Fatima, Bryan, Star, Amaka, Jennifer, Adeola, Oghenefejiro, Gabriel, Quindon, Adanna and Savvi.

With the blind auditions done, the stage is now set for the Knockouts. This is where the coaches put members of their team to compete against each other. The contestants choose their own song to perform individually while the other watches and waits. After that, the coach chooses one to advance while the other is sent home. The round also allows other coaches to steal a talent they feel deserves a shot at the live shows.

