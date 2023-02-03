  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

14-Year-Old Nigerian Wins Global Face of Africa Fashion Pageant

Mary Nnah

Miss Zelma Tetua, a 14-year-old Nigerian, has emerged global winner of the recently concluded global  African Fashion for Peace World.

The event which was the third in its series had two Americans emerging as winners during the last two editions.  And for the third time for first time in history, a Nigerian won the title.

The pageant was held online on  December 24th, 2022 during which contestants showcased their beauty and talent e and had people voting for them. In the end, 14-year-old Nigerian,  Miss Zelma Tetua emerged as the winner.

Dame Ibifuro Tatua, mother of Miss Tetua, winner of the Global Face of Africa Fashion, said of her daughter, “She has never been interested in modeling or pageantry, or high heels, catwalks, and make-ups, but people keep asking if she is a model and many times people keep inviting her to come for an audition,  so when we got this invitation we decided to try it out.”

Tatua said however that her 14-year-old daughter loves to study.

“ She is a straight student and almost an all-rounder, by an all-rounder,  I mean she can sing, dance, love to cook, good with languages,  good at public speaking and writing of expositions –  she is good at foreign and local history and can argue with facts, which makes me think she would make a good lawyer. She likes politics and animals and wants to be a doctor,  and she likes to excel in everything she does, she attends Lycée Français Marcel Pagnol d’Abuja, (a french school in Abuja}. She was first at German School Lagos but later moved to Italian School Lagos. But she had to change to the french school when we relocated to Abuja. she is learning to speak Korean, Spanish, and Kalabari languages while she is the life of the party at home.

The mother further revealed that her daughter always asks questions about her pet project and wants to know how she can help the poor with her position.

“She keeps coming up with different ideas and suggestions and that is super impressive to see her wanting to do things for others as against her wanting things for herself’, Tatua added.

She expresses d the hope that her daughter will continue with her pet project even after her reign,  and would venture into other future pageants and modeling contests as well.

