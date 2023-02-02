NPFL: Bendel Insurance Unstoppable, Beat El Kanemi in Maiduguri

*Stretch Winning streak to five wins in five games

Bendel Insurance’s quest for a silverware in over a decade received a massive boost yesterday after the Benin Arsenal stretched their winning streak in the NPFL with another away win over El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

The Match-day 5 victory has now stretched Insurance’s winning run to five matches in a row and probably a record-breaking feat in the history of the domestic football scene since the advent of professional football in the country.

It was Deputy Echeta’s goal in the 29th minute that settled the score and his first goal for the free-scoring Insurance as they now maintain a perfect score of 15 points from five matches and in firm command of Group A.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars returned to winning ways with a lone goal win over former champions, Enyimba of Aba.

Remo’s goal-poacher Samuel Anakwe’s low drive in the opening minute of the match gave the hosts the maximum points at stake. The goal was ranked the fastest so far this season.

In Ibadan, Kwara United recorded their first win of the season with a slim 2-1 win over visiting Akwa United of Uyo. Wasiu Alalade opened the scoring for the home side in the 15th minute but Cyril Olisemah cancelled that edge. Kwara however got the winner in the 86th minute.

Shooting Stars of Ibadan continued their poor run of the season as they fell 1-2 to Gombe United.

After a goalless first half, two quick goals from Yusuf Taiye in the 52nd and 61st minute unsettled the visitors who only managed to half the score line when Falke Ghali scored from close range four minutes later.

Former champions Plateau United won away at Nasarawa United with Ibrahim Mustaph scoring for the Jos side in the 20th minute but King Moses Osanga equalised in the 33rd minute before Onyebuchi scored the winner in the 69th minute.

In Group B, Rivers United maintained their domination with a 2-0 win over the visiting Wikki Tourists. Goals from Gideon Duru in the 25th minute and a penalty kick converted in the 64th minute pushed the side to 13 points and maintained the lead.

Lobi Stars also pipped Sunshine Stars of Akure by a lone goal scored by Joseph Atule in the closing minute of the match via a penalty kick. The win pushed the side to just one point behind Rivers United.

Enugu Rangers won by a lone goal against Dakkada FC while Bayelsa United and Doma United settled for a 1-1 score line but Abia Warriors pipped Niger Tornadoes by a lone goal and moved to third position in pecking order in the group.

RESULTS

Group A

El Kanemi 0-1 B’Insurance

Gombe 2-1 Shooting

Kwara Utd 2-1 Akwa Utd

Nasarawa 1-2 Plateau Utd

Remo Stars 1-0 Enyimba

Group B

Abia War 1-0 Tornadoes

Bayelsa Utd 1-1 Doma Utd

Rangers 1-0 Dakkada FC

Lobi Stars 1-0 Sunshine

Rivers Utd 2-0 Wikki