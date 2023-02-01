Winter Transfer: Saints Beat Everton to Onuachu’s Signature

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, had his medical yesterday at St Mary’s as both Southampton and his Belgian top division club, Genk, sorted out an agreement for the 6.7ft tall footballer’s transfer to the English Premier League.

Onuachu’s transfer fee has been put at €18 Million with three Million Euros in add-ons.

The contract is for three and half years.

According to Belgium’s transfer reporter, Sacha Tavolieri late yesterday, .”It’s now a ‘done deal’ for Onuachu to join the Saints before the January transfer deadline.

Southampton are expected to pay the transfer fee €18million (£16million) plus €3million (£2.65million) in add-ons, taking the deal close to £19million.

Onuachu’s move appears to be frustration for Everton who were also interested in him but Southampton have had the upper hand thanks to Rasmus Ankersen.

Southampton’s Director of Football Ankersen was previously involved with Midtjylland, the Danish club where Onuachu made his name.

He spent seven years with Midtjylland, smashing 74 goals in 181 games for the side.

The giant Genk striker was Goal King of Belgium two seasons ago.

With 17 goals in 22 games for Genk this season, Onuachu has shown that he knows where the goal is – and that’s what Southampton really need.

Speaking in December 2022, Onuachu insisted he was happy at Genk but refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League.

“I score a lot, I like being here. But: if there is an interesting offer this winter or next summer, we will look at it together with Genk. Because I still dream of playing in a big league,” he told HLN.

His goals will be crucial to save ‘The Saints’ from relegation as they are rock bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches. They are two points from safety.