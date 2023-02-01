Kwankwaso: Nigerians Must Reject APC, PDP, They’ve Failed

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday, urged Nigerians to reject with their votes, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls, because they have failed.

The former governor of Kano State said this yesterday, while addressing thousands of supporters of the party at the South West flag-off campaign of the party held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

He said it was glaring that the two political parties had nothing to offer the country, insisting that the NNPP remained the party to beat in the elections.

He warned that should Nigerians allow the APC and the PDP to continue to rule the country, only God knew what would happen, cautioning Nigerians not to fall victims of religious and tribal sentiments in the elections.

The NNPP presidential candidate added that Nigeria has a lot of issues to contend with which required the best of hands to tackle, noting that anyone campaigning on ethnicity and religion would loose the election.

“Both the APC and the PDP cannot offer Nigeria anything again as they are having issues including personality issues. Let’s go and do the right thing by using our votes to send them away during the forthcoming elections. Indeed, Nigeria as a country deserves much better leaders unlike what we are presently having under the ruling APC and the opposition PDP,”he said.

Gubernatorial candidate of the party in Oyo State, Engineer Olukayode Popoola, said the party has the best agenda to move the state forward, stating that the present ruling party in the state, PDP, has continued to make life difficult for the people.