  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Gunman Kills Police DPO in Benue

Nigeria | 40 seconds ago

George Okoh In Makurdi

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mamud Abubakar, was yesterday  assassinated by yet to be identified killer.

According to local sources the DPO, who was travelling along the Naka, Makurdi road was waylaid and killed by the gunman.

The Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Andrew Ayande, confirmed the incident to reporters. He said that the deceased, who was in charge of Naka Divisional Police Station, drove alone in a vehicle and was going to pick up his men posted along the road on routine duty, before the gunmen opened fire on him.

He also disclosed that one Terhemba Tion was killed in the early hours of yesterday  by armed invaders who attacked his community in Gwer West LGA.

He said the deceased Tion was killed in his Mbadyugh Tse -uhon community in Sengev council ward of Gwer West.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the killing of the DPO whom she identified as SP. Mamud Abubakar.

