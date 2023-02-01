  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Buhari Rejoices with Abiola at 80

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Concord Group of newspapers, Dr Doyin Abiola, as she marks her 80th birthday anniversary today, February 1, 2023.

The president, in a release issued  yesterday  by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends in celebrating with former media guru as well as extolling the skills and brilliance, which saw her making history at a young age as first female newspaper Editor in the country.

President Buhari shared the joy of the milestone with the eminent media personality and opinion moulder, who started her journalism career in 1969, earned a doctorate in Communications and Political Science in 1979, and brought more depth and scope into publishing with many years of experience.

The President believes Dr. Abiola’s passion for research and learning shaped her intellectual contributions to the vibrant and dynamic Nigerian media, fearlessly chasing and upholding the truth, and working zealously for the good of the majority, particularly in good governance and democracy.

President Buhari noted the commendable and historic roles of Dr. Abiola as a columnist with Daily Sketch in the 1960s, Features Writer at Daily Times, later Group Features Editor, pioneer daily Editor of National Concord, and becoming first female Editor-in-Chief in Nigeria.

The president rejoiced with the media icon for a life of many firsts, influencing and inspiring many, and mentoring leaders in the industry.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will strengthen the octogenarian with good health, and bless her family.

