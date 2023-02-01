Buhari: Hadejia’s 5,700 Hectares Irrigation Scheme Will Boost Quest for Food Security, Job Creation

•Promises more relief materials for Jigawa flood victims

•Says tolerance, understanding panacea for peaceful poll

•President’s magnanimity saved states from collapse, says Badaru

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the newly inaugurated 5,700 hectares Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s quest for food security, job creation and economic diversification.

Speaking yesterday in Dutse, Jigawa State, at a state banquet after inaugurating several projects executed by the federal government, Jigawa State Government and the Malam Alu Farm Project, a private enterprise championed by Hon Farouk Adamu Aliyu, the president urged the host community to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the gigantic irrigation infrastructure, saying ‘‘it will be a small part in our over-all quest to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.’’

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also charged the Jigawa State government to sustain its commitment to the Agricultural Sector, acknowledging the success of the Cluster System introduced by the present administration of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar under the slogan of “Farming is a Business.”

During his one-day official visit to Jigawa State, the president visited four local government areas to inaugurate projects including the Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme at Auyo, Birnin Kudu Specialist Hospital, Malam Alu Integrated Agro-Allied Farm, Birnin Kudu and the dualized Unity-Pentagon-Fanisau Road.

At the farm, the president unveiled a 50.3 metres flag pole, described as the tallest in the country by Aliyu.

The president also had an aerial view of some of the roads, infrastructure, bridges and places affected by the flood disaster in September 2022, which affected many parts of Jigawa State.

He used the occasion to sympathise with the flood victims, promising more relief materials to them.

According to him: “While I was previously briefed on the scale of the devastations with regards to loss of lives, destruction of farm lands and public infrastructure, today I was able to personally see the extent of the damage.

‘‘Flying from Auyo through Kafin Hausa and some parts of Miga, Jahun, Kiyawa, Dutse and Birnin Kudu local governments, I was able to have an aerial view of some of the affected roads, infrastructure and bridges.

‘‘Even though the federal government provided relief materials largely in form of foodstuffs through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the period of the flood, I want to assure the government and people of Jigawa State that more relief would be provided through the national committee that was set up by the federal government,’’he said.

Commenting on the forthcoming general election, the president restated his call on Nigerians to remain peaceful.

He said: ‘‘Despite some of the challenges that continued to test the process of our democracy, I strongly believe, we have witnessed in the last seven years, entrenchment of the true principles and ideals of democratic governance in the Nigerian Polity. This has been one of the hallmarks of this administration.

‘‘I must emphasise that tolerance and understanding are vital to the conduct of free elections.’’

Buhari commended Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar for his resounding achievements in the state, noting that he didn’t expect anything less from the man nicknamed “Mai Calculator.”

‘‘I have seen the state publication of a compendium titled “Against All Odds” which documented the progress and achievements recorded by the governor over the first six years of his administration.

‘‘I was truly amazed by the extent of projects and programmes executed across all sectors.

‘‘I was amazed because of the limited fiscal space that we have faced over the years across all the tiers of government – but then I recall the financial prudence governor Badaru has been known for which earned him the nick-name “Mai Calculator”.’

The president also felicitated with the citizens of the state for unprecedented developments they have witnessed over the years.

He noted that the projects inaugurated during his state visit were, ‘‘only the tip of the iceberg,’’ adding that only one out of about 18 new general hospitals was inaugurated.

He expressed delight that each of the 30 constituencies in the state would soon boast of a full-fledged secondary health facility.

Buhari urged the state government to sustain the reputation of the state with one of the highest road networks in the country.

On the Mallam Alu Farms in Birnin Kudu, the president described it as another commendable project which perfectly aligns with the administration’s agricultural transformation agenda.

He commended Aliyu for championing the project, saying:

‘‘I believe it will also significantly contribute to our objectives of economic diversification, food security and job creation.’’

‘‘We hope to see more such private sector led large agricultural projects especially with the enabling environment provided by both the state and the federal government.’’

Governor of Jigawa State told the president that the state would remain grateful to the federal government for several completed and ongoing projects in the transport, education, health, social investments, agriculture and security sectors.

Badaru also lauded the president for his intervention to the states that enabled them to pay salaries, the provision of infrastructure and during the COVID-19 pandemic, running into trillions of naira.

He said from the Paris Club Refund to states alone, Jigawa State received a total of N43 billion.

‘‘With your intervention we were able to do all the projects we promised the people. All these monies kept us in government and I can beat my chest and say that I have adequately delivered and done well for the people.

‘‘Whatever we do in Jigawa State we owe it to your magnanimity and your support and this support is across all the States and party lines,’’ he said.

Earlier, at the palace of Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje, Buhari promised to look into the requests of the state government on the availability of fertilizers and other farm inputs to boost local agricultural production.