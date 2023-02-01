Artificial Intelligence, Data will Drive Leadway Assurance Operations in 2023

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, has disclosed that the company will be deploying artificial intelligence (AI), data-driven and research-oriented initiatives to drive its operations in 2023.

Speaking during New Year strategic welcome message to all stakeholders of the country, Hassan-Odukale said this is due to the firm’s quest for dominance in Nigeria’s insurance industry.

“As the business environment evolves, the speed of change being driven by technology will never be slower. This obviously has profound implications for business. Therefore, we will be deploying more data-driven and research-oriented initiatives, adopting data and artificial intelligence practices for improved processes and quick decision-making to promote immersive and exceptional customer experience. Indeed, part of our emphasis this year is to significantly enhance our operational excellence with improvements in our technology use, “he said.

Hassan-Ofukale, further said in this new year and future years, Leadway would be committed to strengthening its risk management strategies and technical expertise to ensure such risks were properly identified, assessed, and proactively mitigated.

“I am confident that the future holds immense opportunities for all our businesses, given the government’s huge investment in public infrastructure and imminent changes in the economy. Leadway as an organisation will continue to tap into these emerging opportunities and pursue its strategic goal of being ‘the most dominant insurance company in Nigeria’, in revenue and profit market share, within the corporate and retail market segments, “he added.

The Leadway boss reiterated that the organisation could not achieve these towering objectives without a firm commitment to provide a world-class customer experience consistently.