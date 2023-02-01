2023: Abiodun Inaugurates Fire Station, 3.1km Road

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, continued his second term campaign in Ifo Local Government Area of the state and inaugurated a fire service and safety station. The governor, who equally inaugurated 3.1km Ikorita meje-Adenrele-Olose Titun-Vespa Road in Ifo town, promised his administration would complete the 14km Ibogun-Coker Road soon and construct other township roads.

Addressing monarchs and stakeholders in the local government at the Palace of Olu of Ifo, Oba Samuel Atanda Oladipupo, the governor declared that his administration would continue to accord the local government all the attention it deserved.

He said: “On the Ibogun Road, it is of great concern to our administration, the road is about 14 kilometers, by the grace of God, by the time I come back here again in another year, that road will be almost completed and all other township roads in Ifo.

Abiodun, while describing the charade of just dropping transformers for the people embarked upon by some politicians as unnecessary, noted that his administration would only continue to embark on landmark projects.

The governor recalled how he had energised transformers in a whole local government area in the state even while he wasn’t campaigning for any political office, emphasising that donating transformers as a politics gimmick was uncalled for.

“While others are going around inaugurating transformers, we are inaugurating landmark projects. You know when I hear that somebody has gone to put a transformer somewhere, when I was not governor, when I was not campaigning, I promised a whole local government that I was to bring them electricity and Ogun Waterside is a testament.

“I did not go and drop the transformers, I supplied them with electric poles, cables and transformers, it is not a big deal to supply transformers, how much is a transformer N9 million.

“What we are doing today is not something that was conceived yesterday, or conceived two days ago or a year ago, this is a project that is part of the promises that we made to you, as soon as we assumed office, we conceptualized it and today, it is reality.

“God forbid that you will see me, Dapo Abiodun, going to inaugurate of a transformer, I have positioned over 150 transformers all over the state, that is not something to celebrate, that is the right of our people and we will continue to do just that,” he said.

He noted that the fire and safety service station he inaugurated earlier would have brand new fire trucks as well as ambulances to aid the 24 hours ambulance service of the state.

He added that the primary health care centers had also been equipped with tricycle ambulances to discharge health services to the people.

The governor, who noted that his administration would continue to fulfill all of its promises even in the face of scarce resources, reiterated that the incumbent administration in Ogun, would continue to be just, fair and equitable.

Abiodun, while urging the people of Ifo Local Government Area to go all out and get their permanent voters card, disclosed that they can only discharge their duties to bring in his purposeful administration for a second term if they get their PVCs.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-

Governmental Affairs, Femi Ilori, while commending Governor Abiodun for discharging his duties accordingly, noted that four fire stations had been built in Ifo, Mowe, Isehri and Agbara, with new fire fighting vehicles and equipment provided.

The Olu of Ifo, Oba Samuel Atanda Oladipupo, lauded the governor for embarking on the infrastructural development of the state, noting that sons and daughters of the town were solidly behind the second term ambition of the Governor.

Speaking, the Balogun of Ifo, Chief Adisa Adeyemi, who acknowledged Governor Abiodun for embarking on the construction of the fire and safety service station, added that the station would help put an end to fire incidences in the local government area.

On his part, the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, declared that the local government area has never had it so good in terms of political positions and projects before the advent of the present administration, added that the residents would reciprocate with massive votes.

Oluomo, while commending the governor for the fire and safety service station in the local government, noted that the station was long overdue.