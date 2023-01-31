Yahaya in Tumultuous Reception in Yalmatu as Gombe APC Consolidates Grip

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in company with some party stalwarts, were in Yalmatu West and East yesterday to present flags to candidates of APC for the House of Assembly election.

In Difa, the governor’s campaign train was received by a jubilant crowd with songs of solidarity.

Addressing thousands of APC supporters and well-wishers, Yahaya said the presentation of flags to standard bearers of the party for the state House of Assembly was aimed at galvanising more support for the candidates from top to bottom, using the pedigree and landmark achievements of the party as a justification.

He sought the continued support and solidarity of the electorate, assuring them that his administration remained steadfast in the provision of infrastructure and other social services with direct bearing on the lives of the ordinary people.

“We have substantially kept to our campaign promises. To the best of our ability and within limited resources, our administration has been able to make impact in all the 114 political wards of the state, either through road construction, health care delivery or educational and human capital development among others,” he said.

Yahaya, thereafter, presented the APC flag to Musa Manaja, the candidate for Yalmatu West Constituency in the state House of Assembly with a call on him and party bigwigs in the area to work for the victory of the APC.

The situation was no different in Wade, Yalmatu East, where Yahaya presented the APC flag to the candidate, Hon. Adamu Sale Pata, and also mobilised the crowd to keep faith with the APC in the interest of accountable and transparent leadership.

The governor broke a cheering news to the people of Wade, when he said the ongoing road construction from Garin koshi would be extended to the community for ease of commuting.

In their separate remark, the standard bearers, Musa Manaja and Sale Pata assured Yahaya of landslide victories of the APC in their respective constituencies.

The APC train also berthed at Deba, Kuri, Lambam, Dasa, Dumbu, Tsando, Garin Baraya and other communities in Deba emirate, where massive crowds received the governor and his team at all the places visited.

The Governor’s motorcade drove through the recently awarded road from Kuri to Lamban which is under construction.