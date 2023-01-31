TechnipFMC Trains PTI Academic Staff on Subsea Overview

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The deliberate efforts towards up-scaling and enhancing the skills of its training staff by the Petroleum Training Institute’s (PTI) management recently recorded a boost with the recent training on subsea overview.

The training, which was anchored by TechnipFMC, was aimed at exploring all the major aspects of processes, technologies and systems overview involved in subsea oil and gas production.

Subsea engineering is a multidisciplinary field that is broadly responsible for the design, construction, installation and operation of offshore oil and gas fields and offshore wind farms which the Institute is greatly involved.

The Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Dr. Henry Adimula, who declared the training open last weekend, said the training was aimed at improving and upscaling the staff skills to enable them participate in offshore business activities of the oil and gas industry.

He said: “As you are aware, most activities in the upstream section of the oil sector are now moving offshore, and as service provider, you need to understand the technicalities and identify opportunities for the sector.

Adimula, who was represented by the Director of Science, Dr. Bamidele Oyetunde, reiterated that the Institute would broker new fronts by continuously retraining its workforce on the latest technologies needed for the sector.

He added that though PTI is new in subsea activities, he promised that soon, the Institute would be a hub for training in subsea and its related activities.

Adimula commended TechnipFMC for offering the training, stating that PTI management is highly delighted in working with the company, as he also praised the efforts of the Institute’s Head of Linkages, Exchange and Partnerships Unit, Dr. Sarah Nwinee, for ensuring the success of the training.

On his part, the General Manager, Capacity Building Division of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Dr. Ama Ikuru, charged the PTI staff to take the training seriously and make the best use of the programme to improve their skills and that of the Institute.

Also speaking, the Country Manager of TechnipFMC, Mr. Tayo Akinkunmi, disclosed that the TechnipFMC’s global training programme is developed specially for everyone who is new to the subsea industry or wants to have a deeper basic knowledge about the offshore operations and equipment used in the global subsea industry.

While commending the PTI management for embarking on the training for its training staff, Akinkunmi stated that TechnipFMC, being a global leader in energy, projects, technologies, systems and services, also provides clients with deep expertise across subsea and surface projects.

He assured the Institute’s management that the trained staff would emerge with innovative ideas, smarter designs and seamless ways of working.