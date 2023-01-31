Suspected Kidnapper Nabbed While Clubbing in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A suspected kidnapper has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command at a club in Udu, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, it was gathered, was in the club with a member of his gang “grooving” when the police stormed the area and apprehended him while his colleague narrowly escaped.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed yesterday that the suspect was arrested last Thursday in the club.

He disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ovwian Aladja Police State received an information that two members of an armed robbery/kidnapping gang were sighted at a club in Udu LGA, and the DPO, CSP Aliyu Shaba, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

The PPRO said Shaba, who personally led police operatives, stormed the club where one of the suspects was arrested, who immediately confessed to be a member of an armed robbery/kidnapping gang.

Edafe said: “After the arrest, he then led the operatives to their hideout in Udu where the police operatives were engaged in a serious gun duel by his gang members. During the gun duel, one of the suspects was neutralised by the operatives.

“The suspect arrested at the club was fatally wounded in the cross fire while other members of the gang escaped.”

Edafe disclosed that one AK-47 rifle and 27 rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered while the injured suspect gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital.