Sagiru Jajere Appointed Antan Producing Limited Managing Director

Antan Producing Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, with responsibility for the operation of OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 taken over from Addax Petroleum, has named Engineer Sagiru Jajere as its managing director.

Engineer Jajere led the NNPCL Transition team in the successful handover of OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 operations from Addax Petroleum to NNPCL following the execution of the Transfer, Settlement and Exit Agreement (TSEA) on November 1, 2022 between Addax Petroleum companies and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Born in Potiskum town of Yobe State, Jajere started his early education at Damboa Primary School, Potiskum, from where he proceeded to Government Science Secondary School, Potiskum,.

After completing his secondary education, he proceeded to University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where he got his BSc in Civil Engineering. He also did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Osun State.

Upon completion of his NYSC, he worked briefly with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Lagos, as Executive Engineer and later moved to National Engineering and Technical Company Limited, NETCO a subsidiary of the NNPC. After 13 years, he moved to the corporate headquarters to support the Local Content Drive under the GMD’s office.

Following the signing into law, the Nigerian Content Act in 2010, he was selected to form the implementation committee that successfully produced the implementation document for the NCDMB and was eventually seconded as one of the pioneer staff that set up the board.

Engr. Jajere’s secondment ended after five years with the Board at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and was deployed to Cost Engineering Division at the Corporate headquarters as Deputy Manager, Cost Estimating, and later promoted to Manager Value for Money and Cost Optimization. He contributed immensely to instituting Cost Estimating and Benchmarking of all NNPC projects.

His outstanding performance, deep theoretical and practical understanding of the petroleum industry, earned him a promotion to become the General Manager Capital Projects in the Engineering and Technical Division.

In 2020, Jajere was transferred to National Investment Management Service, NAPIMS (Now NUIMS) to head the Production Shearing Contracts as General Manager PSC.

He also held various positions and worked in various sectors and committees of the NNPC and IOCs within and outside Nigeria, particularly with partner companies like Bechtel Corporation of USA, Kellogg Brown and Root and many others.

Jajere attended various technical and managerial courses both in-country and abroad that greatly enhanced his working career.

With his appointment as Managing Director of Antan Producing Limited, Jajere, who is the Zanna Dujima of Fika, will be overseeing the company that will be operating the oil assets taken over from Addax Petroleum.