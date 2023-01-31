JAMB Registrar Orders Suspension of CBT Centre over Violation of Rules in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede has ordered the suspension of one computer based test (CBT) centre in Ilorin, Kwara state capital for allegedly violating registration rules.

He also said that, “as at yesterday (Sunday) 445,081 candidates had registered and we are expecting about 1.8 million candidates to register.”

The name of the centre is Damdav and located along Olorunsogo area, Ilorin.

Oloyede made the announcement of the suspension of the centre in Ilorin, yesterday, when he paid an unscheduled visit to about six other registration centres in Ilorin metropolis.

Other centres visited included University of Ilorin mini campus, Kwara state College of Education, Al-Hikmah University, Metro as well as JAMB centres all in Ilorin.

According to him, “I discovered in one place that instead of buying enough cameras, the owner of the centre bought only one. The name of the centre is Damdav CBT centre. And the possibility of missing the photographs is there and we immediately suspended the centre.

“The centre will not be allowed to register or conduct exams until those things are corrected.”

He added, “We have not found one case of extortion. That is very gladdening for us. Our purpose is to ensure that candidates have confidence in the system.”

“That will also increase their confidence in the country’s leadership.

“We won’t allow any individual to divert or pervert the cause of the system. As far as I am concerned other centres are already aware that there is no sacred cow.

“Anybody who crosses our line would be dealt with according to the rules. We have been fair to them. We will continue to make the business profitable for the CBT centres, but we will not allow them to extort the candidates.”

Speaking on possibility of extension of registration deadline, Oloyede said, “we have gone half way. You see some of our people will come to register at the last hour thinking that there will be extension. There is no room for extension.

“We had made provision for the registration of 100,000 per day and now we are registering 60,000 per day. So they are the ones not coming up.”