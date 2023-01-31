Communities Agog for Gombe Gov as Campaigns Intensify





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, again, received a rousing welcome by supporters and well wishers in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) as he intensifies efforts to consolidate on the gains of his first round of campaign rallies.

The governor was greeted by mammoth crowds yesterday as he toured the three state constituencies of the LGA where he presented party flags to the APC candidates for State House of Assembly and held political rallies in Gona, Pindiga and Akko Emirates.

At Gona Emirate, Governor Inuwa presented APC flag to the party’s candidate for Akko North Constituency, Musa Mohammed Wuro Biriji, urging him to firmly lead the party to victory, expressing optimism that APC will win the area overwhelmingly in the forthcoming elections.

“With this enormous support, I am convinced that APC will have a resounding victory; the victory that will give us opportunity to consolidate on the good works we have done across the state,” he said.

In his address, the House of Representatives Member for Akko Federal Constituency, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, praised the large turnout of the people in the constituency which he described as testimony of the overwhelming support of the APC in Akko and the State at large.

Kumo described the recent approval of construction of roads in Tumfure North and South and water expansion project being undertaken by Inuwa-led administration in the area as commendable.

Responding, the APC candidate for Akko North, Musa Mohammed Wuro Biriji, said as a flag bearer he would rededicate himself towards the victory of APC and all its candidates.

“We collected this flag which is the final endorsement of our candidacy by the party leadership, I assure you of my total commitment towards the success of our great party, the APC,” he assured.

At Pindiga, the governor handed the party flag to Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar as endorsement of his candidacy as member representing Akko west constituency at the State Assembly, calling on the constituents to shun the ways of opposition who are desperate to rule by all means without having a clear blueprint for the development of the state.

Inuwa used the rally to renew call on people to use the extended period for PVC collection to get their cards in order to exercise their civic responsibility of electing responsible abd experienced leaders in the coming general elections.

In his response after collecting the flag, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar, said: “Pindiga is for APC and Governor Inuwa and the APC are unbeatable in this constituency owing to the numerous development projects APC administration has brought to the area.”

“We the people of Pindiga are very much united for APC. The projects you have executed here in Akko west speak for you, and the people are ready to reciprocate this gesture at the polling booths God’s willing by voting for APC from top to bottom”, he said.

“We are a responsible people and our electorate will only vote for a responsible leader; you are one and the best of all!

The governor proceeded to Kumo, the headquarters of the local government where he was greeted by crowd of supporters who stood astride roads right from the Tashan Nagarya to welcome him to the Constituency.

Speaking at the venue of the flag presentation, the governor said he has full confidence that APC will record a landslide victory in the constituency in view of the massive turn out of supporters, calling on the people to make sure they mobilise their families, friends and contemporaries to come out enmasse on election day and vote for the APC from top to bottom for purposeful leadership that will uplift the state and nation to greater heights.

“On election day, we should use our voting power to suppress the elements of opposition who are determined to take us back. We have made great progress in our dear state and must not allow inexperienced and morally bankrupt politicians to derail us”.

In his response, the APC candidate for Kumo Central, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo said:”We are happy to identify ourselves with the masses-oriented governor and are proud of the enormous development he has brought to our constituency”, promising to ensure APC’s victory in the constituency.

In his remarks at Kumo, Hon. Usman Bello commended the people of Kumo for the large turn out, urging them to use their voting power to ensure continuity of APC administration in the state and the nation.