Sanwo-Olu Directs Trial of Truck Owner, Driver in Ojuelegba Container Accident

Segun James



Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, ordered the trial of the driver and owner of the container truck that fell in Ojuelegba area of Lagos, even as the state government has commiserated with families of those who lost their lives.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu identified the victims as Miss Blessing Isioma, Mr Abdurahman Okoya Sunday, 40 years; Mr Felix John Ifeanyi and Ms Olatokunbo Basirat King, 49years.

The statement said, Sanwo-Olu, after receiving an interim report of the incident, directed the police to speed up their investigation of the matter.

“Besides, he has given the following directives: The driver of the truck and the owner, who are in police custody, must be prosecuted; Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks; and all the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles must be enforced with more vigour and diligence,” it stated in part.

Sanwo-Olu lamented that, “the incident of 29th January, 2023, is one too many and it shows the irresponsibility of owners and drivers of such articulated vehicles, who under the law should care for other road users.

“The Lagos State Government has zero tolerance for large containers that fall off trucks and injure or kill citizens, who are going about their lawful businesses.

“The driver, Sodiq Okanlawon and the owner Wasiu Lekan of a container which killed three (3) people on the 26th July, 2020, on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Ilasamaja, were prosecuted and convicted on the 28th February, 2022, and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hon. Justice Okikiolu Ighile.

“The state government will, in a similar manner, ensure that the driver and the owner of the truck involved in the January 29th incident are put on trial for the needless death of our dear citizens.

“This, we hope, will send a strong message to all those who have no regard for other people’s lives that Lagos will not condone their recklessness. They must be stopped, with the strong backing of our laws, because their actions offend our avowed commitment to safety and decency.”