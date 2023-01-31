Buhari Commended for Support, Commitment to ECOWAS

•Court laments poor enforcement of its decisions

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his constant support and commitment to the union as well as the ECOWAS institutions in Nigeria.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the commendation yesterday, during the inauguration of the new seat of the ECOWAS Court of Justice in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The new office is a temporary location for the ECOWAS, pending the completion of the new headquarters of the Community Institutions in Abuja.

“Permit me to also reiterate our profound gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially to his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, for his sustained support to the effective functioning of the Community Institutions in Nigeria.

“President Buhari just recently joined us in the ground breaking ceremony of our new Headquarters; we are very grateful for his support and personal commitment,” Touray said.

According to the Commission’s president, the new building represents a significant milestone in the history of the Community court as well as ongoing efforts at strengthening the Rule of Law and promotion of Human Rights in West Africa, adding that the court was established to ensure the protection of the rights and freedoms of the citizens of member states.

While observing that, “after 20 years, the ECOWAS Court is now positioned as pivotal judicial institution that inspires the confidence of litigants,” Touray expressed confidence that the new office will provide the court with the necessary resources and facilities to function efficiently and effectively.

“It will enable the court to increase its capacity to hear cases, provide greater access to justice for citizens and promote Rule of Law in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a welcome address, the President of the ECOWAS Court, Justice Edward Asante has lamented that the poor enforcement of the decisions of the Court has adversely affected whatever gains the court has been recording.

He said, “Unfortunately, the effectiveness of the court has been circumscribed by the poor enforcement of its decisions, which stands at about 30 per cent despite the court’s impressive record of decisions and courage attributable to the independence and character of the judges.”

He, however, acknowledged that the provision of the new office would resolve the present accommodation challenge, adding that the new office would challenge them to aspire to increase their performance and reflect the more congenial working environment.

“I wish to use this opportunity to reassure the Community of the determination of the court to live up to this expectation in order to strengthen its role as an important institution in the ECOWAS integration architecture with the primary responsibility for the promotion of community laws through the interpretation of Community text.”

He added that the court had contributed significantly to the promotion of regional peace and stability as good governance, transparency and accountability.