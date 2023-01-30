Use Your PVCs to Vote Out APC, Saraki Tells Nigerians

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki at the weekend berated the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the country for allegedly inflicting, “untold hardship on Nigerians due to scarcity of fuel, high cost of food items, poverty and insecurity.”



He, however urged voters to use their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to vote out the APC and their candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Saraki, who spoke at Malete in Moro local government council of Kwara State, during his ongoing consultations with leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Kwara North Senatorial ahead of the elections, argued that the APC-led federal and state governments had failed Nigerians and should be rejected by voting against them during the polls.



He lamented the state of the nation, saying the current situation of things in the country was a manifestation of lack of capacity and failure of the APC government, both at federal and state levels.

He said: “Imagine what Nigerians continue to suffer daily. Kidnapping in south-west, massive oil theft in south-south, banditry in north-west, insurgency in the north-east, senseless killings in north central and ethnic agitation in the south-east. Nowhere is safe.



“Indeed, the APC has failed the people of Nigeria. In the last few months, the masses have been experiencing untold hardship due to scarcity of fuel, high cost of food items, poverty and insecurity. No one who really loves Nigeria will vote APC again.



“Don’t reward failure. APC has failed, we cannot reward them by voting for them again.”

Saraki, also charged the people of Kwara North senatorial district to support and vote for the PDP’s governorship candidate and other flagbearers of the party in the February 25 and March 11 elections.



He said voting Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi of the PDP as the next governor remains the best option for the people of Kwara North and the state.

According to him, “no other candidate can assure Kwara North of better benefits and development than Abdullahi who hails from the zone and have a better understanding of their plights and expectations.”



He added, “as it is, this is the time and opportunity for Kwara North to also govern the state, and the PDP having observed that, zoned its governorship ticket to the north. Fortunately, the PDP fielded a good candidate.



“You should therefore ensure that no vote is cast for any other party, other than the PDP that has fielded your son as its governorship candidate.”

Saraki who described the people of Kwara North as trust worthy people, said having fulfilled his promise and that of the party to ensure the district was given the opportunity to produce the next governor of the state, it was the people’s turn to reciprocate by voting for the party and their son.



He further assured that if elected, the PDP would work for the interest of the people and the State.

He thanked members and supporters of the PDP in Kwara State for believing and staying loyal with the party since the outcome of the 2019 general elections.