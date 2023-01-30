Peak Milk Rewards Families in ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ Campaign  

Last Christmas, Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand rewarded and nourished several Nigerians in the ‘Make It a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign. With this campaign, the brand gave families an amazing Christmas.

The campaign started with the Peakmas Breakfast Café train moving around specific locations across the country, serving nourishing breakfast meals to consumers and rewarding buyers with exciting gifts.

For 12 days, starting from December 13th to December 25th, 2022, the brand rewarded its customers with cash prizes, shopping vouchers, gift boxes, goodie bags, gift hampers and other exciting gift items.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Omolara Banjoko, said: “We are glad to have been able to make the Peakmas celebration extra special and unforgettable for our consumers and their loved ones.

“The Yuletide season remains the most anticipated and celebrated season of the year. As a company, we will continue to celebrate the festive season with uplifting messages of love, kindness, support, unity and joy,” she added.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude to Peak milk, Hairstylist, Miracle Richard, one of the recipients of the Peakmas boxes, stated: “It was indeed a Peakmas for me and my family and we want to sincerely appreciate Peak milk for being a strong support to families and healthy living.”

Also showing gratitude to the brand, Mrs. Baldwin, a Medical Laboratory Scientist and one of the recipients of the Peakmas hampers, said: “We want to say thank you Peak Milk for helping us reach our peak this Christmas. You are indeed a caring brand and we appreciate the Peakmas package.”

The Peakmas campaign was launched in 2018 and has since impacted millions of Nigerians by putting smiles on their faces during the festivities.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk.

The company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of the Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.