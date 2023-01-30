NITDA Confirms Creditswitch as NDPR Compliant

Creditswitch, one of the leading information technology companies providing cutting-edge value-added services has announced that it has achieved compliance status in accordance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) for implementing all requirements to protect the privacy rights of its clients and customers.



This was disclosed in a statement yesterday.

It noted that in recent years, “the world has seen a significant increase in data penetration, resulting in an increase in the processing of personal data as a fundamental aspect of various business activities.



“As a result, comprehensive data governance frameworks are imperative for organisations that control or process personal data.”

NDPR makes provisions for the rights of data subjects, the obligations of data controllers and data processors, transfer of data to a foreign territory amongst others.



To ensure compliance with the requirements, Creditswitch subjected itself to a rigorous audit exercise from a Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO).

Speaking at the end of the audit exercise in 2022, Head Legal & IT Governance at Creditswitch, Biobele Lawson, was quoted to have said, “The NDPR status demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the protection of customer data. This is a major win for the entire team, as we worked hard to achieve this.”



“We remain committed to improving data protection to meet our privacy responsibilities to our clients and customers,” Creditswitch’s Chief Information Officer, Michael Elue said.

Creditswitch has put in place standard measures that ensure continuous protection of customers’ data and the assurance of their privacy.