 Kwankwaso Lacks Capacity to Govern Nigeria, Says Ex-NNPP Scribe

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Former North East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Liman Sunday Babayo, took a swipe at the presidential candidate of the party, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying he lacked capacity to govern the country.

Babayo, who made the revelation while fielding questions from journalists at the Press Centre in Jalingo, further revealed that the NNPP has no structure in the North East zone.



Babayo, who told pressmen that he was Jalingo to inform his political allies of his decampment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed that 12 out of the 16 executive members of NNPP were ghosts while only 4 of them were actually running the affairs of the party in the zone.



“12 out of the 16 zonal executives are ghosts members and this has hampered the operation of the party in the zone because 1/3 of the members is required to form quorum and take decisions and that was why myself and the other three members lost faith in the party,” he said.



Justifying his assertion that the NNPP leader lacked capacity to run the country, Babayo noted that there had been a crisis between the party executives and party candidates in Bauchi State, which was reported to Kwankwaso five times but couldn’t resolve it



“In Bauchi State, the state executives of the NNPP and their candidates have been at loggerheads. As zonal executives of the party, we reported the issue to the presidential candidate five times but he failed to resolve it. How can someone, who cannot resolve the internal crisis of the party in Bauchi State resolve the problem of Nigeria?” he asked.



He, however, noted that he and thousands of his supporters resolved to join the camp of Atiku Abubakar due to the hardship the current administration has subjected Nigerians to,saying PDP would salvage the fortunes of the country.



“Under the present administration of APC, nowhere in Nigeria is secured. This was not so when PDP was there for 16 years. We believe that if PDP comes back into power through Atiku Abubakar, he will restore peace and security across the country,” he said.