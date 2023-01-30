Irabor Warns against Toxic Remarks over N132bn Debarment Allowance

*Says it takes resources to increase military’s fighting capacityKingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, weekend, sought the understanding of retired military officers with regards to the outstanding N132 billion Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) for military retirees.



Irabor made the call in Abuja at the 42nd Anniversary Dinner of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 28 Regular Course Welfare Association.

Irabor cautioned the officers engaged in toxic and unpalatable remarks about the SDA to desist from misleading the junior ones, adding that the efforts of the government in that regard should be commended.



“There are a few toxic commentaries that have been made which I believe are misrepresented and I think that those of us that are here hearing from me and those who actually know the right thing.

“While appreciating you for changing the orientation of those who have been passing those toxic comments, I need to also encourage that, perhaps, they need to go to their creator for forgiveness.



“The reason I say this is, the policy that brought SDA into being was signed on Nov. 9, 2017 and the provisions made therein, caters for those who retired from that day onwards.

“There are issues around policies generally, which certainly might not be the best but there will always be room for correction,” he said.

The defence chief noted that, “It took the magnanimity of the commander-in-chief, of course a representation that was made to him by the minister, and he was magnanimous enough to look at it again and made the approval that everyone who once served the military should be catered for.



“I think that it is something that I believe is legendary and must be commended rather than having to vilify those who are making effort to ensure that entitlements as enunciated by virtue of that approval are made,” he said.



The defence chief affirmed that the resources at the disposal of the government must be taken into consideration in addition to the issue of military operations and issues surrounding its Table of Organisation and Equipment (TOE).



“It takes resources to be able to bring our TOE to a reasonable level, to be able to increase the military’s fighting capacity,” he said, adding that, greater attention must be paid to ensure that the tools needed to be able to perform optimally should be given attention.



“lt was not an easy thing to now muster a total of N132 billion just to pay at once because there are other commitments of government. Approval was given for it to be handled within the period of three to five years, which recently has also been modified for it to be covered in three years.

“So, if some of us that should know now go to incite a few others to now to want to take up some kinds of demonstration, that perhaps needs some form of reconsideration,” he said, stressing that “the first tranche was made early this month, which of course we must continuously appreciate it and of course, the government for this feat.



“So I will like to use this medium to appeal to us, especially on that matter, for it to be put to rest, believing and trusting those who are implementing to faithfully implement it.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in 2017, approved the payment to the military retirees,who exited the service before Nov. 9, 2017.

The deceased military retirees, who were alive when the Manual of Financial Administration (MAFA) 2017 was signed, and non-pensionable retirees, who retired before Nov. 9, 2017 but were only paid gratuities, are also to benefit.



The Military Pensions Board (MPB) had explained that the SDA, was a function of 10 per cent of the retirees’ annual basic salary as at the time of retirement, multiplied by the number of years served in the services.

In his remarks, the President, 28 Regular Course Welfare Association, Rear Adm. Ndidi Agholor (rtd), who thanked God for making it possible for them to remain in good health and be able to reunite to celebrate, commended the federal government and the Ministry of Defence for being magnanimous in expanding the scope of SDA to cover all retired military personnel.