10,000 Defect to APC in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State All Progressive Congress (APC) has received over 10 thousand supporters who decamped from various political parties in the state to the APC.

The parties that lost their supporters to the APC include NNPP, PDP, and APGA among others.

The Convener of the occasion, Hajiya Ummu Salma Isiyaku Rabiu, said the purpose of the gathering was to receive political supporters from various parties, who have decamped to APC.

The event took place at the efficient event centre in Kano yesterday under the USIR Northwest Project for 2023 led by the Convener, Rabiu.

She said: “Today, we gathered here to celebrate these 10,000 people, who decided to leave their various political parties for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“These are all card-carrying members of the PDP, NNPC, ADC, PRP, ADP, and other political parties, who have decided to leave darkness for light; to leave regress for progress, fear and intimidation for honor and integrity.”

“As you can see, these people are here today to delineate the unity and progress of the APC as the only party in Nigeria. The party that has the interest of the people, the party that wants to keep making Nigeria better, and the party that loves Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Rabiu explained that without the slightest doubt, Bola Tinubu’s antecedents as a freedom fighter (for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria), which culminated in his founding role in the APC’s formation, makes his choice very unique for the APC.

She maintained that Tinubu is very presidential and has a track record that nobody can beat. “When they asked me why I am so sure that Tinubu is the best presidential candidate, I also asked them who is contesting with him because I don’t know.

“In the light of the above, I wish to urge all the good people of Kano State to join hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to massively vote for Tinubu and Hon Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who has shown by his antecedents, track records and boundless capabilities that he will deliver good governance to the state,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the APC presidential and gubernatorial candidates, Alhaji Baffa Babba said the efforts of Hajiya Rabiu were commendable.

“With the track records of the family you came from, we will not be surprised because this is what you inherited from your late father, Sheikh Maulana Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu,” Babba said.