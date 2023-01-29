PDP: Eno Not Suspended, Remains Our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom

Adedayo Akinwale

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno was not suspended from the party, and as such remained the party’s candidate for the 2023 general election.

The clarification became imperative following a letter purported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, claiming that he had been suspended from the party.

Ologunagba in a statement issued Sunday described the purported letter as fake.

He said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a fake letter purported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba and mischievously claiming that our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has been suspended from the party.

“The PDP States in clear terms that Pastor Umo Eno remains the Governorship Candidate of our Party in Akwa Ibom State for the 2023 general elections; he is not suspended from the Party; the NWC has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such.”

The party’s spokesperson said contrary to the claims in the fake letter, the NWC did not at any time hold any emergency meeting on any matter related to the party’s governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

“Also, the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time issue any letter to Pastor Eno on any matter whatsoever,” it said.

The party’s NWC said there was no issue of violation of rules around the governorship candidate in either at the Ward, State or National level to warrant any meeting of the NWC or any organ of the party at any level on him in that regard.

The PDP therefore condemned the said fake letter, saying it was clearly the handiwork of enemies of the party whose aim was to cause disaffection and disunity in the party in Akwa Ibom State.

The PDP urged it members and supporters in Akwa Ibom State to disregard the said fake letter as Eno was not and was never suspended from the Party.

The NWC said it had commenced investigation into those behind the malicious letter and would take very firm legal and punitive actions against any individual found culpable in accordance with the law as well as the Constitution of the PDP.