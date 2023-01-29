NPFL: Bendel Insurance Edge Rivals Remo Stars to Maintain Unbeaten Run

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City defeated Remo Stars, their closest rival in the Group A of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 3-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium yesterday to maintain their unbeaten run.

Rave of the moment, Imade Osarenkhoe gave the hosts the lead just five minutes into the match. Ishmael Sarki doubled the lead for Insurance in the 26th minute before Austin Ogunye completed the rout in the 78th minute.

Before the rout, the Sky Blue Boys from Ikenne were sitting pretty on top of the abridged League Group A log on same nine points from three matches as Insurance but with better goal difference.

Elsewhere in the Nigerian topflight, defending champions, Rivers United FC are also holding on to the top spot of Group B after inflicted a 2-1 defeat on their hosts, Dakkada in Uyo.

Isaac George put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute before Rivers United fought back 20 minutes later through Nyima Nwagua. Naibe Akpesiri put in the winner in the third minute of the added time of the first half.

Meanwhile,theTechnical Adviser to Rangers International F.C, Coach Abdul Maikaba has assured the Flying Antelopes numerous supporters that they are in Kaduna for the maximum points at stake in the Match-day 4, Group B fixture against Niger Tornadoes F.C of Minna today at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium .

Having endured a difficult start to the season, Maikaba said that the encounter is just like any other match they have played in the past but would be approached with more determination and tenacity to get back to winning ways.

“The match is like any other that we have played but we are approaching it with more determination, dexterity, and motivation to come out tops. I appreciate the fact that we are playing against a top side with a great coach but we have our work cut out which is to annex all three points at stake. It is achievable and we shall work towards realizing it,” stated Maikaba.

He further said, “We are coming into this fixture from a difficult position and it is our desire to quickly leave the position we currently occupy to challenge for one of the three qualifiers from our group. Our fans should be patient with us and expect the best from us in this fixture.”

Last season, the Enugu side fell to a 2-1 loss to the ‘Ikon Allah’ boys with Kenechukwu Agu finding the back of the net in 55 minutes to cancel out Segun Alebiosu’s 34th-minute effort before Musa Wakili slotted the winning goal.