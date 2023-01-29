Good Reasons to Put Abuja on the 2023 Art Watchlist

Segun Ade-Martins



A quick flashback to 2022 a fledgling effervescent energy in the Abuja art scene, which had a year of reinvigoration and reaffirmation. That’s right: the new energy is here to propel the city, which is bent on opening up and opening itself to the globe, to become a more diversified and dynamic creative space, owing partly to collaboration between cultural institutions and the ebbing of the dark shadow of the post-COVID-19 economy.

True: Abuja is a government-oriented city, but people are taking an interest in the talent here. Two reasons; traffic is light, especially between 10 am and 4 pm on weekdays. Traffic during the weekends is non-existent. Therefore, accessing the art hubs is all in a day’s work since they are mostly concentrated in the centre of town.

But then, artists in the capital city are understandably currently walking as though on eggshells, what with the imminent change of government, whatever the election outcome may be. It is evident that most people are cautiously observing the political barometer before making concrete plans. There is therefore reason to believe that programmes will be announced in March, following the elections in late February.

Although much of the artistic activity in the city seems concentrated around the city centre, the scene could be split into three broad classifications: contemporary art, artisanal crafts, and a blend of the two. It must be established, however, that whatever the aficionado’s preferences may be, it’d be unwise to condescend to the other classifications.

Contemporary art

This is art created to pique the artists’ interest first, before an audience and collectors come in to appraise and purchase it. Such artworks are typically found in traditional art galleries such as Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Orisun Art Gallery, Matrix Gallery of Contemporary Art, Hare and Grouse Art Gallery, Cyprian Ekwensi Arts & Culture Centre, and Retro Africa. These galleries are located in the centre of town, while the Moeshen Art Gallery can be found in Life Camp, going away from the city centre.

These are the most established art spaces in the city. However, new ones are springing up, and one should look out for them.

Multi-use art hubs

Then, there are interesting art spaces that function as creative hubs and have other commercial activities attached, such as restaurants, workspaces, and hotels. They can host events such as performances and corporate gatherings. For example, there is L & Z Silade Park in Lokogoma, as well as the Kokabs House of Arts and Hearts Heartist Creative Centre in Jabi and Utako, respectively. The Nordic Hotel is in Mabushi and has hosted art events in its lobby.

Of course, there are also, in the centre of Abuja, the CAVIC Art Hub and Art-Tech Museum, which are in Wuse II. Mambaah Café in Maitama has played host to performance art events with its open atmosphere. The Fraser Suites in the Central Business District host exhibitions in their mezzanine periodically. The Transcorp Hilton has a gallery in its lobby. The Institut Français du Nigeria in Wuse II has held exhibitions in the past, and this year it has partnered with Mambaah Café to create Mambaah Bistro, another restaurant and creative hub that will have numerous activities.

Artisan & craft villages

Craft villages are venues for artists and artisans alike, where traditional carvings, leather gifts, and brass paperweights can be found. Until eight years ago, there was a central Arts and Craft Village opposite the then Sheraton Hotel, but due to a government policy shift, Abuja-based artists and artisans relocated.

Another popular craft village, meanwhile, is at the Transcorp Hilton.

The Executive Chairman of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) FCT chapter, Aderinkomi J. Adeleye, resides at Graceland Garden in Wuse along with a handful of other artists. Oga John, as he is affectionately called, laments the disorganisation that artists and artisans find themselves in, but he vows to bring continued unity to the Abuja art space this year, as the process began last year.

Abuja should be on the art scene’s watchlist in 2023. From galleries to artists, these are the spaces that make up the Abuja art scene. As more people get artistic awakenings, we can expect the art scene to become richer. Additionally, new galleries are popping up, as well as interesting makeshift spaces that continue to be employed. The visual arts are on the rise as local collectors, curators, and art managers grow in ambition and imagination.

• Ade-Martins writes from Abuja