FA Cup: ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho Fires Leicester into Fifth Round

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, was Leicester’s FA Cup saviour again as the Foxes squeezed past Walsall 1-0.

Iheanacho who came on as a 63rd substitute for Patson Daka had his shot deflected Owen Evans in goal for Walsall to clinch the 1-0 win to send the visitors into the fifth round and spare Youri Tielemans’ blushes.

The skipper missed a second-half penalty before Iheanacho ended the Saddlers’ stubborn resistance.

Iheanacho, who also scored the winner in the 1-0 third-round victory at Gillingham, now has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup appearances.

It was a slog for Leicester with Walsall edging the first half but Michael Flynn’s men never seriously tested Daniel Iversen.

The League Two side can still be proud of their efforts even if Flynn was unable to add another upset to the list.

In another FA Cup fourth round game played on Sunday at Old Trafford, Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United cruised past Reading 3-1 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

After a frustrating first period for the hosts, the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals’ resistance early in the second half, scooping in the first of his two goals after racing on to Antony’s incisive pass.

He doubled United’s lead four minutes later, curling in from the edge of the box after collecting Fred’s pass.

Andy Carroll was sent off for the visitors after picking up his second yellow card shortly before Fred backheeled in the hosts’ third goal from Bruno Fernandes’ cross.

While Erik ten Hag’s side had opportunities to score a fourth, substitute Amadou Mbengue headed in a consolation for Championship side Reading from Tom Ince’s corner.