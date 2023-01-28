Tinubu: I Have No Friction with Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured that he has no friction with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Governor Lagos state while addressing APC rally in Gusau, Zamfara State Saturday dismissed any insinuation of friction in his relationship with Buhari saying his support for the president was unalloyed and enduring.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz was leading the nation with courage and selflessness.

He said: “I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office”.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation,” he said.

While taking a jab at the opposition, Tinubu described them as misguided politicians who don’t want greatness to happen or to last.

Tinubu added: “Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria. Remember, where there is blind vision, there is also blind ambition.

“We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. President Buhari has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land.

“Do not let those others fool you into returning to the past where you had no hope and had no say regarding the life you shall live and the future you shall enter. The APC remains the best and only hope for a more prosperous and peaceful nation.”

The former Lagos state governor said he was conscious of the challenges faced by the people of Zamfara State and has plans to ameliorate them.

He noted that President Buhari and Governor Bello Matawalle had been doing their best to end the banditry problem, pledging to consolidate on the gains recorded.

Tinubu added: “If Allah blesses us to win this election, we will not relent until we beat this problem.

“My running mate has battled Boko Haram. As governor of Lagos, I too have fought kidnappers and violent criminals. We will use our experience and our vision to defeat the wrongdoers.

“My security plan will empower all branches of security forces. There will be more personnel and we shall improve their ability to identify, pursue and stop the evil – doers. We will use modern air and ground technology to trace and capture these criminals.”

The APC candidate also promised to turn around the agricultural fortunes of the state and develop other natural resources found in the state.

“Zamfara State has great deposits of natural resources. My economic plan is to closely cooperate with the state government to attract the right type of investment in mining. This investment will not exploit the people of Zamfara. Instead, it will open the door to safer mining, better jobs and increased economic growth for the state.”

APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle, who spoke at the rally, charged residents of the state to massively support Tinubu in view of his good plans for the state and Nigeria.”