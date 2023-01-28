EU, British Council Constitute Conflict Resolution Network in Nigeria 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) Programme, funded by the European Union (EU) and the British Council (BC) have constituted a conflict resolution network to enhance crisis management and the peace building process in the country.

This is part of activities to manage unrest and create a sustainable resolution network to foster peace in Nigeria by resolving conflict at the earliest stage and preventing their escalation into violence.

The National Programme Manager of MCN, Prof. Muhammed Tabiu, made this known yesterday at the MCN close out event and result dissemination in Abuja.

Tabiu noted that the network would translate into a more stable and resilient community, devoid of attack and conflict

According to him, the MCN programme has been implemented in three states of the North-east in the last six years, adding that its objective is to build more capability for managing conflict in the North-east Region.

Tabiu said the aim is also to strengthen the capacity of the institution especially at the community level.

He said: “Dialogue has also been organised between communities that are in conflict with each other, they have also negotiated agreement between the communities in order for them to live in peace.

He added that by implementing this programme they are focusing on institutions that manage conflict at community level particularly through traditional rulers by training and setting up a case management system and adopting a code of conduct and ensuring that they have a smooth working relationship.

Tablu, while reeling out some of the successes of the MCN, said they have empowered and given skills to thousands of young men and women who have been affected by conflict or who are involved in it and are looking for retirement homes.

On her part, the Special Adviser to Borno State Governor on Health and Chairperson of MCN Borno State Advisory Committee, Hajiya Zara Bukar, described the training of traditional rulers of various communities as a welcome development.

She said when you go through traditional rulers you have a positive impact on whatever you are trying to implement in a community because of the strong influence traditional leaders have on members of their communities.

Bukar said having an internally displaced person in an area causes a lot of havoc and problems of abuse and crimes. She therefore commended the Sexual Assault Referral Centre programme of the MCN.

She said the MCN has done a lot of training, capacity building, reconciliation and established centres where reports are made, funds for assistance are provided noting that they have impacted tremendously in Borno State.

She said Borno State has learnt how to resolve conflict and manage situations adding that they have also learnt how to progress into bringing out their kind of community and whatever resolution they can do to resolve community conflict.

She noted that communities in Borno are ready for repentant Boko Haram that have successfully reformed with some of the training that they have had from MCN.

She however said they have not started reintegrating any member of the terrorist group as they are still undergoing the process of reintegration.