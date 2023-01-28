Enugu APC Crisis: Ward Passes Vote of Confidence on Nnamani

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 2, Enugu South LGA, has thrown its weight behind former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

In a statement titled “Vote of Confidence and Message of Solidarity on His Excellency, Senator Ken Nnamani, GCON”, signed by its executives and stakeholders Saturday, the ward warned the state leadership of the party against acts of disrespect to Nnamani and other leaders of the party in the state.

This comes after the State Executive Committee, (SEC) of the party set up a disciplinary committee to invite Nnamani as well as a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Ozor Mmamel and Mr Nelson Arum, to answer to charges of alleged anti-party activities leveled against them.

Reacting to the SEC resolution in a statement jointly signed by 28 party stakeholders and executives, including the Ward Chairman, Comrade Christopher Okenwa; Ward Secretary, Engr. Sunday Nnamani; former Enugu South Council Chairman and Federal Board Chairman, Prince Uche Edeh; and a party leader, Prince Joe Agbo, Nnamani’s kinsmen dismissed the allegation as “mere hot air”, urging leaders of the party and members of the public to disregard it.

The statement read: “The APC, Ward 2 (Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw), at an emergency meeting of the party held at the party’s secretariat/Ward office today, Friday, 27 January, 2023 by 5pm resolved to state as follows:

The executive noted that Nnamani is a bona fide member of the Ward who has been financially supportive, strong by character and has always shown strength whenever and wherever it comes to party values and matters.

“We have no reason whatsoever to doubt his judgments or capacity and capability in ways of reasoning or decisions, ” they said. “We therefore endorse all his decisions and actions as it relates to party matters and stand by him completely”.

They maintained that any issues purportedly emanating from Nnamani’s Ward or elsewhere with a view to malign his character or personality should be disregarded as mere hot air and sentiments without facts, as all disciplinary issues or actions against any erring member must emanate from the relevant or concerned Ward as clearly stated in the party’s constitution.