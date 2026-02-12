Historical Preservation: Niger Delta Digital Museum Unveiled in Abuja

• Stakeholders call for renewed investment in technology

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Following the unveiling of the Niger Delta Digital Museum in Abuja, stakeholders drawn from government, the diplomatic community, the creative sector and development organisations have called for renewed investment in technology and historical preservation.

The project which combines history, technology and innovation, was presented as a platform to preserve the region’s heritage while positioning it for future economic relevance in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Speaking on the sidelines shortly after the unveiling, Founder of Project-Delta and Curator of the Niger Delta Digital Museum, Edward Brisibe, noted the initiative was aimed at reconnecting the people of the Niger Delta with their roots and equipping younger generations with the tools needed to thrive beyond the era of crude oil.

Brisibe said the region’s contribution to global development predates the discovery of petroleum and that the Niger Delta was once known as the “Oil Rivers” because of its dominance in palm oil exports, stressing that at a point in history the region supplied more palm oil than the rest of Africa combined.

According to him, “Our relevance did not begin with crude oil, and it will not end with it and the region remains strategically positioned as the world shifts away from fossil fuels.”

He highlighted the Niger Delta’s vast gas reserves, long coastline, fertile land and large youth population as key assets that could drive future growth if properly harnessed.

He further explained the digital museum uses artificial intelligence and modern technology to bring history alive while inspiring creativity and innovation among young people.

He called for the establishment of artificial intelligence laboratories and technology hubs across Niger Delta states, as well as the creation of a permanent, world-class history museum to document the region’s struggles, achievements and cultural heritage.

He disclosed that proceeds from book sales linked to the project would be invested in building the proposed tech hubs.

Speaking in similar vein, Switzerland’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Patrick Eglotf, described the exhibition as an important learning opportunity,

He said that although he had not yet visited the Niger Delta, the project provided valuable insight into the region’s history through art and storytelling.

He also described Nigeria as a highly diverse and fascinating country and said Switzerland enjoyed strong diplomatic, economic and humanitarian relations with Nigeria, including investments by Swiss companies and long-standing cooperation in migration and peace-building efforts.

The ambassador cited investments in port infrastructure by Mediterranean Shipping Company and the presence of firms such as Nestlé as examples of Switzerland’s economic engagement in the Niger Delta.

Also speaking, book reviewer and Artistic Director of Arojah Royal Theatre, Jere Adesewo, said the project highlighted the human cost of the Niger Delta crisis and served as a reminder that the region still requires sustained attention.

He said the accompanying publication offered an emotional account of the lived experiences of the people, urging leaders to prioritise the development of the Niger Delta, which he described as critical to Nigeria’s overall stability and progress.

While acknowledging existing interventions such as the NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Adesewo stressed the need for accountability at state and local government levels to ensure that resources translate into tangible benefits for communities.

Director of Tourism at the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mrs. Anne Nenadi, emphasised the importance of culture and tourism in preserving community narratives, promoting unity and projecting Nigeria’s heritage to a global audience.