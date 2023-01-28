Cole Burns with Desire to Represent Nigeria

Jadesola Cole is one of the emerging British tennis talents and she has been on top of her game, a fact highlighted by her winning a couple of tournaments in the last few years, notably among which is the British tour Grade 2 Women’s at Taunton, as well as the ITF J 5 Lome Singles and Doubles. Last year, 15-year-old Cole, who lives in Manchester, also reached the final of the British Tour Grand 1 Women’s at Altrincham.

Having hit the best form of her blossoming career, Cole is burning with the desire to don the colours of Nigeria pretty soon as she looks towards being part of Team Nigeria to the Fed Cup later this year.

“I started playing tennis at the early age of three with my dad, Patrick Olakunle Cole, who was one of the Nigeria national players.”

Cole, a right-handed, double-backhand player stated, “My dad has been my coach for a very long time and it would be a dream come true for me if I could play for Nigeria.

“He was one of the assistant coaches for Nigeria Davis Cup team, also coaches several top ITF players, which is the male version of the Fed Cup.”

Cole, who has the hard court as her favourite surface added, “One of my targets for this year is to play for Nigeria at the Fed Cup. In fact, it’s among my priorities because I have always loved to put on the colour of Nigeria. “Not just playing for Nigeria but to bring honours to the country as well.”

Jade’s dad and coach expressed delight at his daughter’s desire to represent Nigeria, declaring the opportunity will further bring out the best of her in the game.

“Jade has the passion and commitment to play for Nigeria, a country she loves dearly. No doubt, we will see the best of her competing in colours of Nigeria,” he said.