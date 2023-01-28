Buhari Inaugurates 12 Projects in Katsina   

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 12 projects spread across the three senatorial districts during his two-day official visit to his home state, Katsina.

The projects inaugurated by the President include 10 selected projects executed by the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina, constructed and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities by the federal government and a 400 tons per day capacity producing Darma Rice Mill constructed by Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, a Katsina-based business mogul across the three senatorial zones of the state

Buhari, who began his official duty in the state last Thursday, inaugurated the Kofar Kaura Underpass, Katsina Water Supply Booster Station, Revenue House, Kofar Kwaya Underpass and remodelled Katsina General Hospital.

He inspected the ongoing work on the state’s first flyover at the Government Reserved Area, which is 90 per cent completed.

On the second day (Friday), Buhari traversed some local governments and communities of the state where he inaugurated General Hospital, Musawa, Government Day Secondary School, Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa Road, rehabilitated and asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban-Mutum Road as well as the Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku Road executed by the state government.

However, in all places where Buhari inaugurated the projects, he did not make a speech as he only read the plaques that carried the inscription of the date on which the projects were inaugurated.