  • Saturday, 28th January, 2023

Abia PDP Moves to Replace Late Guber Candidate, Ikonne, Fixes Fresh Primary for Feb 4

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday activated the process of replacing its late governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne with a fresh primary as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was made known in a statement signed by the Abia PDP Vice-chairman/acting state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abraham Amah, saying that the fresh governorship primary would be held on February 4, 2023, at Umuahia Township Stadium.

Ikonne died on Wednesday, January 23, 2023, following “multiple cardiac arrests” after he relapsed on return from  foreign medical treatment. 

With the demise of the ruling party’s standard bearer for the 2023 governorship poll in Abia, INEC promptly directed Abia PDP to conduct a fresh governorship primary to nominate a replacement.

The party spokesman said that sale of forms commenced on Friday January 27, adding that sale of forms would end on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“All interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja,” he said in the statement.

“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 11:00a.m. prompt.

“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday February 3, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00p.m”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.