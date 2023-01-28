Abia PDP Moves to Replace Late Guber Candidate, Ikonne, Fixes Fresh Primary for Feb 4

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday activated the process of replacing its late governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne with a fresh primary as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was made known in a statement signed by the Abia PDP Vice-chairman/acting state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abraham Amah, saying that the fresh governorship primary would be held on February 4, 2023, at Umuahia Township Stadium.

Ikonne died on Wednesday, January 23, 2023, following “multiple cardiac arrests” after he relapsed on return from foreign medical treatment.

With the demise of the ruling party’s standard bearer for the 2023 governorship poll in Abia, INEC promptly directed Abia PDP to conduct a fresh governorship primary to nominate a replacement.

The party spokesman said that sale of forms commenced on Friday January 27, adding that sale of forms would end on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“All interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja,” he said in the statement.

“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 11:00a.m. prompt.

“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday February 3, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00p.m”.